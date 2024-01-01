Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;>2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC16 Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen -18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing.</span></p>

2019 Chevrolet Express

124,100 KM

Details Description Features

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Express

Refrigerated Van

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Express

Refrigerated Van

Location

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

  1. 1724525558
  2. 1724525558
  3. 1724525558
  4. 1724525558
  5. 1724525557
  6. 1724525558
  7. 1724525558
  8. 1724525558
  9. 1724525557
  10. 1724525557
  11. 1724525558
  12. 1724525557
  13. 1724525551
  14. 1724525557
  15. 1724525557
  16. 1724525557
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFG9K1174104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 124,100 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2019 Chevrolet Express 2500 Refrigerated Van. Equipped with a ATC16 Refrigeration Unit Capable of Frozen -18 Degrees, Refrigerated, Fresh and +20 Degrees Temps. one-owner, ex-rental. Great Condition, Rent This Van and Get the Test Drive you need to make the best choice. The Car Rental Place is a registered dealer. Sales price plus HST and Licencing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Refrigerated Van

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Rental Place

Used 2021 Ford Transit Refrigerated Van for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Ford Transit Refrigerated Van 95,100 KM $59,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 RAM ProMaster 1500 Low Roof 136
2020 RAM ProMaster 1500 Low Roof 136" WB 97,100 KM $29,900 + tax & lic

Email The Car Rental Place

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Rental Place

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-0209

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Rental Place

416-787-0209

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Express