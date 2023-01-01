Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

53,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

1LT CVT

Location

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

53,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191069
  • Stock #: 3446684A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3446684A
  • Mileage 53,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

