Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax FWD LS for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Chevrolet Trax

115,279 KM

Details Features

$487

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Trax

FWD LS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Trax

FWD LS

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

  1. 10696827
  2. 10696827
  3. 10696827
  4. 10696827
  5. 10696827
  6. 10696827
  7. 10696827
  8. 10696827
  9. 10696827
  10. 10696827
  11. 10696827
  12. 10696827
  13. 10696827
  14. 10696827
  15. 10696827
  16. 10696827
  17. 10696827
  18. 10696827
  19. 10696827
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$487

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
115,279KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3403013A
  • Mileage 115,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Humberview Group

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1.4T 8sp at w/Tip 82,533 KM $24,977 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport for sale in Innisfil, ON
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Sport 75,488 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude for sale in Innisfil, ON
2021 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 74,191 KM $32,900 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

Call Dealer

877-456-XXXX

(click to show)

877-456-0261

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$487

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Trax