Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 7 Touchscreen, Power Windows & Door Locks, Traction Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Chevrolet Trax include:<br> <br>7 Touchscreen<br>Power Windows & Door Locks<br>Traction Control<br>Daytime Running Lights<br>Brake Assist<br>Remote Keyless Entry System<br>Rearview Camera<br>6-Speakers<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34053

2019 Chevrolet Trax

60,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11572126
  2. 11572126
  3. 11572126
  4. 11572126
  5. 11572126
  6. 11572126
  7. 11572126
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,000KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB5KL213284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 7" Touchscreen, Power Windows & Door Locks, Traction Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Chevrolet Trax include:

7" Touchscreen
Power Windows & Door Locks
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Remote Keyless Entry System
Rearview Camera
6-Speakers

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34053

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Remote Keyless Entry System

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6-speakers

Interior

Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Power Windows & Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD Backup Cam, Bluetooth, A/C for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS AWD Backup Cam, Bluetooth, A/C 154,628 KM $15,790 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Moonroof, Nav 50,000 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL w/ Nav, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Nissan Qashqai SL w/ Nav, Intelligent Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel 105,100 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Trax