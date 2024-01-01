$15,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LS w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Touchscreen
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,000KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB5KL213284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 60,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 7" Touchscreen, Power Windows & Door Locks, Traction Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Chevrolet Trax include:
7" Touchscreen
Power Windows & Door Locks
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Remote Keyless Entry System
Rearview Camera
6-Speakers
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34053
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Hill start assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Remote Keyless Entry System
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-speakers
Interior
Rearview Camera
7" Touchscreen
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Power Windows & Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Chevrolet Trax