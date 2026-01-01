$18,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,685KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB5KL170935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 85858
- Mileage 32,685 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Chevrolet Trax