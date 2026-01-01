Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Trax

32,685 KM

Details

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13506242

2019 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,685KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB5KL170935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 85858
  • Mileage 32,685 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Kia Sorento LX for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Kia Sorento LX 69,000 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Sonata SPORT for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Sonata SPORT 63,126 KM $24,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte LX FORTE for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte LX FORTE 55,600 KM $19,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Chevrolet Trax