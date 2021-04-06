2019 Dodge Challenger

$105,800 + taxes & licensing 8 , 5 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC6791

Mileage 8,513 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Electroluminescent instrumentation Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Phone Compass Apple CarPlay Power Options Power Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seating Upholstery: Cloth Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 Battery Saver low oil pressure digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Roll Stability Control PERFORMANCE Active suspension door pockets Auxiliary Oil Cooler Push-Button Start voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass HD Radio Touch screen display Jack 4 Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear range Multi-function display Illuminated Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Gauge: oil pressure Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Front seat type: sport bucket Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front shock type: monotube Front suspension type: short and long arm Rear shock type: monotube Front wipers: variable intermittent Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear brake width: 1.1 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5 Wifi: hotspot Wheels: painted aluminum Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Power windows: safety reverse Floor mat material: premium carpet Total speakers: 6 Easy entry: manual driver seat Power door locks: auto-locking Emissions: 50 state Spare tire kit: inflator kit Premium brand: Alpine Infotainment: Uconnect Premium brakes: Brembo Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Front brake width: 1.34 Fender lip moldings: body-color Watts: 276 Battery rating: 730 CCA Front brake diameter: 15.4 Multi-function remote: panic alarm Foot pedal trim: alloy Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm halogen Rear headrests: integrated Rear spoiler color: black Alternator: 220 amps Window defogger: rear Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm Exhaust tip color: black Steering ratio: 14.4 Hood scoop: dual Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Axle ratio: 2.62 LAMP FAILURE Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Smart device app function: lock operation Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming iPod/iPhone proximity entry system height rear folding voice operated element Google search vehicle location tire sealant manual passenger seat Smartphone integration: Android Auto GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

