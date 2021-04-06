Menu
2019 Dodge Challenger

14,001 KM

Details Description Features

$104,800

+ tax & licensing
$104,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Dodge Challenger

2019 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Widebody, 717HP, MANUAL, CAM, NAV, BT

2019 Dodge Challenger

SRT Hellcat Widebody, 717HP, MANUAL, CAM, NAV, BT

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$104,800

+ taxes & licensing

14,001KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6898185
  Stock #: PC6793
  VIN: 2C3CDZC98KH517615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6793
  • Mileage 14,001 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY | MANUAL | 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 | 717HP | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | PARKING SENSORS | BACKUP CAMERA | U-CONNECT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | RICHARD PETTY'S GARAGE CROSS BRACES | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Dodge Challenger is a powerful vehicle by itself but when the SRT released the Hellcat, it brough the "Muscle Car" term to a new level. This is also the Widebody model that adds Widebody Fender Flares, Widebody Competition Suspension. With the Widebody look the car looks even better and more aggressive. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody has Supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine that pushes a tire-smoking 717 Horsepower and 656 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. This Hellcat is also in the Manual Gearbox option so you will be able to experience the each shift and gearshift even better. With the powerful engine and the manual gearbox, zero to 60 mph happens in 3.6 seconds, 100 mph comes up in 7.8 seconds, and the quarter-mile is covered in 11.7 seconds at 126 mph.







Although standing-start acceleration runs in the Hellcat are breathtaking, the real eye-widening happens once its rolling. Top-gear acceleration from 30 to 50 mph and from 50 to 70 mph happens in 1.8 and 2.3 seconds. Exterior design follows patterns from the classic original Challenger, launched back in 1971. Challenger has always been known as the largest, most blocky-looking American muscle car, intensifying its road presence. Revived for 2008, the modern version is more of a touring coupe than a raucous plaything: vigorous but comfortable, delivering a surprisingly supple ride. Safety features include seat-mounted Side Pelvic-Thorax Airbags and Front Knee Airbags.







This vehicle comes in a beautiful dark Blue Exterior and Black Leather interior, and has plenty of luxury features that make this sports car a comfortable cruiser too. The special edition widebody version allows for better tracking and more grip to put down that crazy amount of horsepower. Heated Seats for those brisk Sunday morning coffee runs. Keyless Entry and Bluetooth with U-Connect mean you have no reason to take your eyes off the road. Enjoy the ease of having Parking Sensors and a Backup Camera for tight situations.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Electroluminescent instrumentation
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Apple CarPlay
Power
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Upholstery: Cloth
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
Battery Saver
low oil pressure
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Roll Stability Control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
door pockets
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Gauge: oil pressure
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front seat type: sport bucket
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear brake width: 1.1
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Wifi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Power windows: safety reverse
Floor mat material: premium carpet
Total speakers: 6
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Power door locks: auto-locking
Emissions: 50 state
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Premium brand: Alpine
Infotainment: Uconnect
Premium brakes: Brembo
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Front brake width: 1.34
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Watts: 276
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
halogen
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Alternator: 220 amps
Window defogger: rear
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Exhaust tip color: black
Steering ratio: 14.4
Hood scoop: dual
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Axle ratio: 2.62
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Smart device app function: lock operation
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
height
rear folding
voice operated
element
Google search
vehicle location
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory