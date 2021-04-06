+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2019 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY | MANUAL | 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 | 717HP | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | KEYLESS ENTRY | PARKING SENSORS | BACKUP CAMERA | U-CONNECT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | RICHARD PETTY'S GARAGE CROSS BRACES | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Dodge Challenger is a powerful vehicle by itself but when the SRT released the Hellcat, it brough the "Muscle Car" term to a new level. This is also the Widebody model that adds Widebody Fender Flares, Widebody Competition Suspension. With the Widebody look the car looks even better and more aggressive. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Widebody has Supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine that pushes a tire-smoking 717 Horsepower and 656 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. This Hellcat is also in the Manual Gearbox option so you will be able to experience the each shift and gearshift even better. With the powerful engine and the manual gearbox, zero to 60 mph happens in 3.6 seconds, 100 mph comes up in 7.8 seconds, and the quarter-mile is covered in 11.7 seconds at 126 mph.
Although standing-start acceleration runs in the Hellcat are breathtaking, the real eye-widening happens once its rolling. Top-gear acceleration from 30 to 50 mph and from 50 to 70 mph happens in 1.8 and 2.3 seconds. Exterior design follows patterns from the classic original Challenger, launched back in 1971. Challenger has always been known as the largest, most blocky-looking American muscle car, intensifying its road presence. Revived for 2008, the modern version is more of a touring coupe than a raucous plaything: vigorous but comfortable, delivering a surprisingly supple ride. Safety features include seat-mounted Side Pelvic-Thorax Airbags and Front Knee Airbags.
This vehicle comes in a beautiful dark Blue Exterior and Black Leather interior, and has plenty of luxury features that make this sports car a comfortable cruiser too. The special edition widebody version allows for better tracking and more grip to put down that crazy amount of horsepower. Heated Seats for those brisk Sunday morning coffee runs. Keyless Entry and Bluetooth with U-Connect mean you have no reason to take your eyes off the road. Enjoy the ease of having Parking Sensors and a Backup Camera for tight situations.
