+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2019 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT REDEYE WIDEBODY | 797 HP | 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 | DUAL CARBON STRIPES | SRT PERFORMANCE SPOILER | PLUS PACKAGE | ALCANTARA SEATS | HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER SEATS | BREMBO CALIPER BRAKES | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH | PADDLE SHIFTERS | VOICE COMMAND | PUSH TO START | SATELLITE RADIO | U-CONNECT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is a powerful car as it is. But then Dodge offered the Hellcat Redeye Widebody that comes with 90 extra horsepower compared to regular Hellcat. Redeye comes with the Widebody look that adds Widebody Fender Flares, and also Widebody Competition Suspension for better track performance. With the Widebody look the car looks even better and more aggressive.
This Redeye Comes in a Sleek Exterior design follows patterns from the classic original Challenger, launched back in 1971. Challenger has always been known as the largest, most blocky-looking American muscle car, intensifying its road presence. Revived for 2008, the modern version is more of a touring coupe than a raucous plaything: vigorous but comfortable, delivering a surprisingly supple ride.
This vehicle comes in a eye popping Green exterior with Carbon racing stripes across the car and Black/Alcantara Leather interior. Not only the car deliver impressive performance gains it has plenty of luxury features that make this sports car a comfortable cruiser too. Bluetooth with U-Connect will give you access to Navigation and all the performance features of the car.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4