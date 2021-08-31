+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2019 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY | 707 HP | 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 | CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR TRIM | SRT PERFORMANCE SPOILER | PLUS PACKAGE | RED BREMBO BRAKES | APR CARBON FIVER FRONT SPLITTER W/ RODS | ALCANTARA SEATS | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER SEATS | RED BREMBO CALIPER BRAKES | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | BLUETOOTH | PADDLE SHIFTERS | VOICE COMMAND | PUSH TO START | SATELLITE RADIO | U-CONNECT | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody is a powerful car that produces 707 Horsepower through a 6.2L Supercharged V8 Engine. This 2019 SRT Hellcat Widebody includes 4 Red Brembo Brakes 20" Pirelli PZero Tires, and a quick shifting 8 Speed Automatic transmission, helping you effortlessly tame the 700+ horsepower this car produces. This 2019 SRT Hellcat Widebody features a Sleek Grey Exterior Paint, with Black Dual Hood Scoops for a ultimate style and engine cooling. It also comes with an array of exterior Carbon Fiber parts such as the APR Carbon Fiber Front Splitter with Rods, Carbon Fiber Side Mirrors, SRT Carbon Fiber rear spoiler, and Carbon Fiber gas cap.
Inside this beautiful 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody features a Black Leather and Alcantara SRT Seats with Carbon Fiber Trim. Feel the power of the Hellcat with the Heated Carbon Fiber steering wheel with Sports Paddle shifters as well as dual active exhaust modes, to unleash the Hellcat growl whenever you want.
Of Course the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody comes with all the modern amenities such as, a Premium Sound System, Keyless Entry, Heated Power Seats, Bluetooth connectivity, Push to Start System, Satellite Radio, U-Connect, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Voice Command, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto High Beams, Parking Sensors, Automatic Braking, and Lane Departure warning.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4