2019 Dodge Charger

94,866 KM

Details

$33,890

+ tax & licensing
$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

GT Plus w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2019 Dodge Charger

GT Plus w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

94,866KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10549650
  • Stock #: 22588
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG8KH616723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,866 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
Ventilated Front Seats

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Park Assist
Power Front Seats
Remote proximity keyless entry
Nappa Leather
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.4" Display

