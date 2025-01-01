$27,790+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,790
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CDXJG0KH730323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 46360
- Mileage 93,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Headlights , Heated Rear Seats , Power Moonroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Dodge Charger include:
Auto Headlights
Heated Rear Seats
Power Moonroof
Garage Door Opener
Navigation
Cruise Control
Power Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 46360
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Headlights , Heated Rear Seats , Power Moonroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Dodge Charger include:
Auto Headlights
Heated Rear Seats
Power Moonroof
Garage Door Opener
Navigation
Cruise Control
Power Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 46360
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Alpine Premium Audio System
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver Seat
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Exterior
POWER MOONROOF
Auto Headlights
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2017 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Rearview Cam 63,247 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats 48,548 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control 45,000 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,790
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Dodge Charger