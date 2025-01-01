Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Headlights , Heated Rear Seats , Power Moonroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Dodge Charger include:

Auto Headlights
Heated Rear Seats
Power Moonroof
Garage Door Opener
Navigation
Cruise Control
Power Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 46360

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
93,000KM
VIN 2C3CDXJG0KH730323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 46360
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Headlights , Heated Rear Seats , Power Moonroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Dodge Charger include:

Auto Headlights
Heated Rear Seats
Power Moonroof
Garage Door Opener
Navigation
Cruise Control
Power Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 46360

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Alpine Premium Audio System

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Exterior

POWER MOONROOF
Auto Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
SOS Call Support

