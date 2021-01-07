Menu
2019 Dodge Durango

64,900 KM

Details

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

647-717-3619

2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

2019 Dodge Durango

GT

Ontario Quality Motors Ltd.

4226 Kingston Road, Toronto, ON M1E 2M6

647-717-3619

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,900KM
Used
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG9KC779943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Dodge Durango GT comes loaded with; Heated Leather Seats,Heated Steering Wheel,7.0 Touchscreen,Back Up Camera, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Lift Gate, Alloy Wheels and Much Much More!!

FINANCING AVAILABLE? 
Yes, Absolutely! We offer financing for any type of credit, Good Credit, Bad Credit and No Credit!

HAVE A TRADE-IN?
Trade-in vehicles are always welcome-if you have it we will take it. We will give an honest and fair value for your trade, in exchange for another vehicle purchased from us.

PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE! 
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase

HOW ARE OUR PRICES SO LOW? 
On a daily bases we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price. Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested or not drivable. We offer a comprehensive safety standard inspection package to certify all vehicles for ONLY $495.00.

CONTACT US: 
TEL: (416)- 518- 3034 OR (437)- 771- 2761
ADDRESS: 4226 KINGSTON ROAD, SCARBOROUGH ON M1E2M6
EMAIL: ontarioqualitymotors@yahoo.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

