$24,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System, Rearview Cam, Nav
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System, Rearview Cam, Nav
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,990
+ taxes & licensing
74,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR719332
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 74,000 KM
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Aux Input , ECON Mode , 12V Outlets and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan include:
Aux Input
ECON Mode
12V Outlets
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Rear Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Stock # 39587
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth
Rear Entertainment System
Aux input
ECON mode
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Tri-Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Mirror
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
647-559-3297
