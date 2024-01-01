Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Aux Input , ECON Mode , 12V Outlets and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan include:<br> <br>Aux Input<br>ECON Mode<br>12V Outlets<br>Navigation<br>Rearview Camera<br>Rear Entertainment System<br>Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Stock # 39587

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

74,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System, Rearview Cam, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
11914244

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System, Rearview Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG3KR719332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Aux Input , ECON Mode , 12V Outlets and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan include:

Aux Input
ECON Mode
12V Outlets
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Rear Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Stock # 39587

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
Aux input
ECON mode
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Tri-Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Power Driver’s Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 47,334 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof , Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof , Rearview Cam 102,000 KM $21,490 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System , Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System , Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C 19,680 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan