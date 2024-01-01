$26,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System , Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System , Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
19,680KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C4RDGBG8KR521586
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 19,680 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Rearview Camera , Power Driver's Seat , Remote Start System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan include:
Rearview Camera
Power Driver's Seat
Remote Start System
DVD Console
Keyless Entry w/ Anti Theft Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Display
Tri-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39588
1 OWNER / Rearview Camera , Power Driver's Seat , Remote Start System and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan include:
Rearview Camera
Power Driver's Seat
Remote Start System
DVD Console
Keyless Entry w/ Anti Theft Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Display
Tri-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39588
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
6.5" Touchscreen
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Video Remote Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
115V outlet
USB Ports
HDMI Port
Park Sense Rear Park Assist
Tri-Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Display
DVD Console
Keyless Entry w/ Anti Theft Engine Immobilizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 360 Rearview Cam, Nav 20,000 KM $30,490 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic LX w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, A/C 112,250 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen Comfortline AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 79,045 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan