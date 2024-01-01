Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

19,680 KM

Details Description Features

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System , Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C

11914247

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus w/ Rear Entertainment System , Rearview Cam, Tri-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
19,680KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG8KR521586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,680 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Rearview Camera , Power Driver's Seat , Remote Start System and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan include:

Rearview Camera
Power Driver's Seat
Remote Start System
DVD Console
Keyless Entry w/ Anti Theft Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Display
Tri-Zone A/C
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39588

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
6.5" Touchscreen

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Video Remote Control

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
115V outlet
USB Ports
HDMI Port
Park Sense Rear Park Assist
Tri-Zone A/C
12V Outlets
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Display
DVD Console
Keyless Entry w/ Anti Theft Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

