103,005 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Premium Plus w/ Res, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Premium Plus w/ Res, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,005KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXKR699144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,005 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Tri Zone A/C, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tri Zone A/C
Cruise Control
ECON Mode Button
115V Power Outlet
12v Outlet
Rearview Camera
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41643

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
USB port
12V outlet
115V Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
ECON mode button
Tri Zone A/C
Power Driver’s Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

