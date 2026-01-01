$23,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary Edition
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary Edition
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,500KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG3KR795549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 85072
- Mileage 73,500 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Power Sliding Doors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Power Sliding Doors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Rear Entertainment System
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 85072
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Power Sliding Doors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Rear Entertainment System
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Ambient Lighting
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 85072
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Options
Power Sliding Doors
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Honda Civic LX 91,600 KM $22,290 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 40,576 KM $18,490 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE 76,890 KM $21,390 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan