2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

73,500 KM

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Edition

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Edition

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,500KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG3KR795549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 85072
  • Mileage 73,500 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Power Sliding Doors, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Power Sliding Doors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Rear Entertainment System
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 85072

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors

Power Options

Power Sliding Doors

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan