1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Brake Assist<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Rear Entertainment System<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Hands Free Device Connectivity<br>USB Input<br>Keyless Entry<br>Keyfob Remote Start<br>Hill Assistance<br>Rear View Camera<br>Rear Parking Sensors<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 85873

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

116,852 KM

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary

13506260

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,852KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG2KR757553

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 85873
  • Mileage 116,852 KM

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan