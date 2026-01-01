$20,590+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,852KM
VIN 2C4RDGCG2KR757553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 85873
- Mileage 116,852 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Bluetooth Music and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Brake Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Rear Entertainment System
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Keyfob Remote Start
Hill Assistance
Rear View Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 85873
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Safety
Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Rear Entertainment System
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan