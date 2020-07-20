Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

75,416 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Edition W/ Rear DVD System, Remote Start, Cam

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

35th Anniversary Edition W/ Rear DVD System, Remote Start, Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

75,416KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9489247
  Stock #: 16746
  VIN: 2C4RDGCG9KR767870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 16746
  • Mileage 75,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 07/20/2020 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Remote Start System
2ND ROW STOW 'N GO BUCKET SEATS
Bluetooth
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Driver Seat
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
6.5" Display
9" Rear DVD Entertainment System
Park Sense Rear Park Assist
3nd Row Stow 'n Go W/ Tailgate Seats
Torino Leatherette Seats w/ Perforated Suede Inserts

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

