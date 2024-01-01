$22,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD w/ SYNC 3, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,750KM
VIN 2FMPK4K93KBB15247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 114,750 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Rear Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Daytime Running Lights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ford Edge include:
Heated Rear Seats
Dual Zone A/C
Daytime Running Lights
B&O Premium Audio System
Keyless Entry Keypad
Pre Collision Assist
Advance Traction w/ Roll Stability Assist
SOS post Crash Alert System
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34992
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Keyless Entry Keypad
HANDS FREE LIFTGATE W/ FOOT ACTIVATION
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Points
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
SOS post crash alert system
Convenience
Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Additional Features
Park Assist
Intelligent Access
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
B&O premium audio system
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Advance Traction w/ Roll Stability Assist
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$22,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Ford Edge