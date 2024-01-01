Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Rear Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Daytime Running Lights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Ford Edge include:<br> <br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Dual Zone A/C<br>Daytime Running Lights<br>B&O Premium Audio System<br>Keyless Entry Keypad<br>Pre Collision Assist<br>Advance Traction w/ Roll Stability Assist<br>SOS post Crash Alert System<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34992

2019 Ford Edge

114,750 KM

$22,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD w/ SYNC 3, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD w/ SYNC 3, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,750KM
VIN 2FMPK4K93KBB15247

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 114,750 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Heated Rear Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Daytime Running Lights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Ford Edge include:

Heated Rear Seats
Dual Zone A/C
Daytime Running Lights
B&O Premium Audio System
Keyless Entry Keypad
Pre Collision Assist
Advance Traction w/ Roll Stability Assist
SOS post Crash Alert System

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34992

Leather Seats

Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Keyless Entry Keypad
HANDS FREE LIFTGATE W/ FOOT ACTIVATION

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
WIRELESS CHARGING
Power Points

Reverse Sensing System
SOS post crash alert system

Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors

Dual Zone A/C

Park Assist
Intelligent Access
Blind Spot Detection
USB Ports
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
B&O premium audio system
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
Advance Traction w/ Roll Stability Assist

2019 Ford Edge