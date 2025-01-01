2019 Ford Edge

Menu
<p><strong><strong>2017, FORD EDGE SEL </strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong>Special Financing Price: $  / Cash Price: $ 2</strong></strong></p><p><br></p><p><span>CarFax Available- Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Automatic Transmission | Excellent Service Records. Advanced Safety Features. Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender.</span></p><p><span>At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. </span><strong><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. </strong></strong><span>Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong>Price</strong></strong><span> Our special discounted price is based on financing only. We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.</span><strong><strong> All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. </strong></strong><span>Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</span></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong>Financing</strong></strong><span> Need financing? </span><strong><strong>We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C)</strong></strong><span>. We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></a></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong>Trade-In</strong></strong><span> Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747861104328_12449200634971869 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>appraisal.</span></p><p><br></p><p><span>Queen Auto Group One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. </span></p><p><span>Located at</span><strong><strong> 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4. </strong></strong><span>View our inventory: </span><a href=https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/</span></a></p><p><br></p><p><strong><strong>MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10:30 AM TO 6:00 PM</strong></strong></p><p><strong><strong>SATURDAY 10:30 AM TO 5:00 PM<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1747861104329_5609678864589241 data-jodit-selection_marker=end style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></strong></strong></p>

2019 Ford Edge

98,132 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

12551186

2019 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,132KM
VIN 2FMPK4J92KBB50833

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,132 KM

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBA
Axle Ratio: TBA
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Covered Dashboard Storage
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
