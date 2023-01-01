Menu
2019 Ford Escape

80,772 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

SE w/ SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,772KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155678
  • Stock #: 19723
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD9KUB15721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #22S43 as of 06/13/2022.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Reverse Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Additional Features

Auto Start/Stop
SYNC3
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12v Power Port
SOS Support System

