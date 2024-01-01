Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Fog Lamps, Heated Wiper Park, SYNC 3 and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Ford Escape include:

Fog Lamps
Heated Wiper Park
SYNC 3
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
12V Power Points

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36096

2019 Ford Escape

57,848 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape

SEL AWD w/ SYNC 3, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

2019 Ford Escape

SEL AWD w/ SYNC 3, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,848KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD3KUC14372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 57,848 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Fog Lamps, Heated Wiper Park, SYNC 3 and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Ford Escape include:

Fog Lamps
Heated Wiper Park
SYNC 3
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
12V Power Points

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36096

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
HEATED WIPER PARK

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Rear sensors
SOS post crash alert
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Ford MyKey
12V Power Points
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Ford Escape