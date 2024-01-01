$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Escape
SEL AWD w/ SYNC 3, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
2019 Ford Escape
SEL AWD w/ SYNC 3, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,848KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9HD3KUC14372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 57,848 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Fog Lamps, Heated Wiper Park, SYNC 3 and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ford Escape include:
Fog Lamps
Heated Wiper Park
SYNC 3
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
12V Power Points
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36096
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Fog Lamps, Heated Wiper Park, SYNC 3 and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ford Escape include:
Fog Lamps
Heated Wiper Park
SYNC 3
Heated Front Seats
Keyless Entry
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
12V Power Points
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36096
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Assist
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
HEATED WIPER PARK
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
Remote Vehicle Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
Rear sensors
SOS post crash alert
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
Power & Heated Side Mirrors
Ford MyKey
12V Power Points
AdvanceTrac w/ Roll Stability Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Nav, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 77,842 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav 22,000 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus ES 350 Base w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Ventilated Front Seats 106,400 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Ford Escape