Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Auto Stop/Start<br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Sunroof<br>Panoramic Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 60566

2019 Ford Escape

138,344 KM

Details Description Features

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12876089

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12876089
  2. 12876089
  3. 12876089
  4. 12876089
  5. 12876089
  6. 12876089
  7. 12876089
  8. 12876089
  9. 12876089
  10. 12876089
  11. 12876089
  12. 12876089
  13. 12876089
  14. 12876089
  15. 12876089
  16. 12876089
  17. 12876089
  18. 12876089
  19. 12876089
  20. 12876089
  21. 12876089
  22. 12876089
  23. 12876089
  24. 12876089
  25. 12876089
  26. 12876089
  27. 12876089
  28. 12876089
  29. 12876089
  30. 12876089
  31. 12876089
  32. 12876089
  33. 12876089
  34. 12876089
  35. 12876089
  36. 12876089
  37. 12876089
  38. 12876089
  39. 12876089
  40. 12876089
  41. 12876089
  42. 12876089
  43. 12876089
  44. 12876089
  45. 12876089
  46. 12876089
  47. 12876089
  48. 12876089
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,344KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD7KUB16428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 60566
  • Mileage 138,344 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Power Tailgate/Hatch, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Stop/Start
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 60566

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 109,265 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD w/Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 38,163 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T 78,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Ford Escape