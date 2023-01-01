$45,800+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
- Listing ID: 10134201
- Stock #: PC9409
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP7KKC56353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,668 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD F-150 XL 4X4 SUPERCREW | LARIAT | AWD | 325HP | 2.7L ECOBOOST TWIN TURBO V6 | HEATED SEATS | ELECTRIC POWER STEERING | STEP BARS | BLACK GRILLE | STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST
The Ford F-150 is an excellent full-size pickup truck. It has poised handling and a smooth ride, and none of its classmates can match the towing capabilities of this proven platform. Inside, you'll find a well-crafted cabin, spacious seats, and easy-to-use tech features.
This F-150 XL SuperCrew 5.5FT Bed features an Black exterior colour, Black interior,Electronic Power Steering, Step Bars, and more. This model is powered by a ECOBOOST 2.7L Turbo V6 making 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
