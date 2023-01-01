$45,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 2 , 6 6 8 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9409

Mileage 112,668 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Odometer Compass Adjustable Pedals PERIMETER ALARM driver seat door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Active grille shutters Mechanical Tow/Haul Mode Battery Saver Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Additional Features Rear Split 3 10 Keypad Entry Chrome digital odometer side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar trailer stability control door unlock Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display Tailgate illumination Vehicle immobilizer range power folding removable Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Wireless data link: Bluetooth Door handle color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Dash trim: alloy Door trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Easy entry: power driver seat One-touch windows: 2 Gauge: oil pressure Front brake diameter: 13.8 Memorized settings: 3 driver Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Total speakers: 7 Armrests: front center Floor material: carpet Rear spring type: leaf Front wipers: variable intermittent Adjustable pedals: power Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Impact sensor: alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Tire type: all terrain Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Power windows: safety reverse 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Door sill trim: scuff plate Storage: accessory hook Front brake width: 1.34 Rear brake diameter: 13.7 Capless fuel filler system Fender lip moldings: body-color Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Rear suspension type: multi-leaf Wheel locks: spare only Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal Axle ratio: 3.55 Grille color: black surround Solar-tinted glass: rear Battery rating: 800 CCA Front bumper color: chrome Rear bumper color: chrome Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 17 Alternator: 200 amps Wheels: aluminum with painted accents halogen 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting Rear seat folding: folds up Trailer hitch: Class IV Window defogger: rear Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm Rear brake width: .98 Ambient lighting: color Tailgate: power locking Trailer wiring: 4-pin Pickup bed light: LED Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Customizable instrument cluster Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in. Ventilated Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function visual warning reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due wiper activated voice operated auto high beam dimmer Google search with read function horn/light operation vehicle location rear center with cupholders 12V rear low oil level auto-locking app marketplace integration rear center folding with storage under rear seats 7-pin transmission temperature anti-tow sensor in seat cushion Smartphone integration: Android Auto Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Smart device app compatibility: FordPass Connect Wi-Fi: hotspot Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

