2019 Ford F-150

112,668 KM

Details Description Features

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XL

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Location

112,668KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10134201
  • Stock #: PC9409
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP7KKC56353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9409
  • Mileage 112,668 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD F-150 XL 4X4 SUPERCREW | LARIAT | AWD | 325HP | 2.7L ECOBOOST TWIN TURBO V6 | HEATED SEATS | ELECTRIC POWER STEERING | STEP BARS | BLACK GRILLE | STAINLESS STEEL EXHAUST







The Ford F-150 is an excellent full-size pickup truck. It has poised handling and a smooth ride, and none of its classmates can match the towing capabilities of this proven platform. Inside, you'll find a well-crafted cabin, spacious seats, and easy-to-use tech features.







This F-150 XL SuperCrew 5.5FT Bed features an Black exterior colour, Black interior,Electronic Power Steering, Step Bars, and more. This model is powered by a ECOBOOST 2.7L Turbo V6 making 325 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adjustable Pedals
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

Tow/Haul Mode
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Additional Features

Rear
Split
3
10
Keypad Entry
Chrome
digital odometer
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
trailer stability control
door unlock
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Tailgate illumination
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
removable
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Door handle color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Dash trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Easy entry: power driver seat
One-touch windows: 2
Gauge: oil pressure
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Total speakers: 7
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Rear spring type: leaf
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Adjustable pedals: power
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Impact sensor: alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Tire type: all terrain
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Front brake width: 1.34
Rear brake diameter: 13.7
Capless fuel filler system
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Wheel locks: spare only
Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
Axle ratio: 3.55
Grille color: black surround
Solar-tinted glass: rear
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Front bumper color: chrome
Rear bumper color: chrome
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 17
Alternator: 200 amps
Wheels: aluminum with painted accents
halogen
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Rear seat folding: folds up
Trailer hitch: Class IV
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 36 mm
Rear brake width: .98
Ambient lighting: color
Tailgate: power locking
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
Pickup bed light: LED
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 8 in.
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
visual warning
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
auto high beam dimmer
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
low oil level
auto-locking
app marketplace integration
rear center folding with storage
under rear seats
7-pin
transmission temperature
anti-tow sensor
in seat cushion
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Smart device app compatibility: FordPass Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Pickup bed cargo management: tie-down anchors
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER

