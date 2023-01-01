Menu
2019 Ford F-150

63,730 KM

Details Description Features

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

XLT SuperCrew 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

63,730KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150596
  • Stock #: 19674
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFC90380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,730 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
remote start
Navigation
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

SELECT SHIFT
SYNC 3
AUTO STOP/START
BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

