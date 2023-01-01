Menu
2019 Ford F-150

73,015 KM

Details Description Features

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 Supercrew w/ FX4 Off Road Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4 Supercrew w/ FX4 Off Road Pkg w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

73,015KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10493160
  • Stock #: 22088
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP5KKE97067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PACKAGE

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
Trailer Backup Assist
PRE COLLISION ASSIST
SOS Support System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

