Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

66,038 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

4X4 Supercrew XLT Sport & FX4 Off Road Pkg w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

4X4 Supercrew XLT Sport & FX4 Off Road Pkg w/ SYNC 3, Rearview Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10540635
  2. 10540635
  3. 10540635
  4. 10540635
  5. 10540635
  6. 10540635
  7. 10540635
  8. 10540635
  9. 10540635
  10. 10540635
  11. 10540635
  12. 10540635
  13. 10540635
  14. 10540635
  15. 10540635
  16. 10540635
  17. 10540635
  18. 10540635
  19. 10540635
  20. 10540635
  21. 10540635
  22. 10540635
  23. 10540635
  24. 10540635
  25. 10540635
  26. 10540635
  27. 10540635
  28. 10540635
  29. 10540635
  30. 10540635
  31. 10540635
  32. 10540635
  33. 10540635
  34. 10540635
  35. 10540635
  36. 10540635
  37. 10540635
  38. 10540635
  39. 10540635
  40. 10540635
  41. 10540635
  42. 10540635
  43. 10540635
  44. 10540635
  45. 10540635
  46. 10540635
  47. 10540635
  48. 10540635
  49. 10540635
  50. 10540635
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
66,038KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10540635
  • Stock #: 22377
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E43KFC20867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22377
  • Mileage 66,038 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/23/2020 with an estimated $2214.1 of damage. On which a $2150 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Remote Start System
110V outlet
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Safety

Reverse Sensing System
Roll Stability Control

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Additional Features

SYNC 3
AUTO STOP/START
SOS Alert System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 88,700 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 51,300 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sed...
 98,687 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory