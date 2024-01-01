$36,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4X4 Supercrew w/ SYNC 3, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry
2019 Ford F-150
XLT 4X4 Supercrew w/ SYNC 3, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,100KM
VIN 1FTFW1E41KFC49904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 51,100 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Keyless Entry, SYNC 3 and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ford F-150 include:
Pro Trailer Backup Assist
Keyless Entry
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
Cruise Control
Pre-Collision Assist
Roll Stability Control
Auto-Emergency Braking
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32556
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Safety
Roll Stability Control
SOS post crash alert system
Additional Features
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
Power Windows & Door Locks
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Pre-collision assist
Auto-Emergency Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Ford F-150