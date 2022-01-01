Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$39,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 4 9 5 K M Used As Is Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8103997

8103997 Stock #: R14927

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # R14927

Mileage 144,495 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.