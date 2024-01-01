Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Ford Flex

97,805 KM

Details Description Features

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
97,805KM
VIN 2FMHK6D83KBA17422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,805 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation

Exterior

HID Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start
Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Power Front Seats
Intelligent Access
Dual-Zone A/C
SYNC 3
Power Windows & Door Locks
Sony Premium Audio System
Advance Traction w/ Roll Stability Control
Blind Spot Indicator System w/ Cross Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

