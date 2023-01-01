Menu
2019 Ford Flex

99,000 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2019 Ford Flex

2019 Ford Flex

SEL|AWD|NAV|REARCAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

2019 Ford Flex

SEL|AWD|NAV|REARCAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9796360
  • Stock #: A23620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! AWD, SEL, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 7 PASSENGERS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20-inch WHEELS, REMOTE STARTER, Grey on Two Tone Grey Leather, Bluetooth, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Park Sensors, Microsoft SYNC,Third Row Stow, Pwr. Liftgate, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrl., Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags,  Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

