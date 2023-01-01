$26,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Flex
SEL|AWD|NAV|REARCAM|PANOROOF|7 SEATS
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,900
- Listing ID: 9796360
- Stock #: A23620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! AWD, SEL, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, 7 PASSENGERS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 20-inch WHEELS, REMOTE STARTER, Grey on Two Tone Grey Leather, Bluetooth, Pwr./Heated/Memory Seats, Dual Climate Ctrl., Park Sensors, Microsoft SYNC,Third Row Stow, Pwr. Liftgate, Leather Steering with Audio/Cruise Ctrl., Auto Dim Mirror, Home-Link System, Xenon Headlights, Fog Lights, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side/Curtain Airbags, Ontario Driven, CARPROOF Verified, Certified, Financing and Leasing Available! Good and Bad Credits Welcome!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
