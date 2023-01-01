2019 Ford Flex

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $26,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9796360

9796360 Stock #: A23620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 99,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.