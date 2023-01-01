2019 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 93,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Compass Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material 8-Way Driver Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability Passenger Seat FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Convenience Clock Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 53 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.0L iVCT Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Lithium Ion Traction Battery 1.4 kWh Capacity Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan Streaming Audio Additional Features Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Speed Compensated Volume Control Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Tires: 225/50R17 BSW Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition pats Immobilizer Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System BLIS Blind Spot Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking AEB and Cross Traffic Alert Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

