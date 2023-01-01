2019 Ford Fusion

$25,000 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10347417

10347417 Stock #: 12434

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 12434

Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Onstar Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks air bag DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer remote start Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock Inside Hood Release glove box Driver foot rest Split-folding rear seats Digital/Analog Display Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Cooled Seats 5-Passenger Bucket Seat Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Rain sensor wipers Rear defogger Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Centre Arm Rest LEATHER Driver Side Airbag Passenger Airbag On/Off VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS AIRBAG FRONT LEFT Full Carpet floor PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC) Side-Front Air conditioning Side-Front Air Bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.