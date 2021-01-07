Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Fusion

18,037 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL|NO ACCIDENT|ONE OWNER|LEATHER|NAV|ADAPTIVE CRUISE CTRL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid SEL|NO ACCIDENT|ONE OWNER|LEATHER|NAV|ADAPTIVE CRUISE CTRL

Location

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

416-248-1241

  1. 6436308
  2. 6436308
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

18,037KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6436308
  • Stock #: TBA0783
  • VIN: 3FA6P0PU1KR264450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # TBA0783
  • Mileage 18,037 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT! ONE OWNER! LEATHER! SUNROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL! NAVIGATION! HEATED SEATS! POWER SEATS! 


This just in! check out our low km, accident free 2019 Ford's Fusion Energi SEL. The Fusion Energi offers an impressive 45 km range. On top of that, it offers 2.4 L/100 km combined, or 5.5 city, 5.7 highway. Those fuel economy numbers beat the Sonata and Optima. Being powered by a 2.0L inline four-cylinder engine and a 118 hp electric motor. Combined, the system makes 188 hp. That's enough to move the Energi briskly enough for most. The Fusion Energi is well equipped having dual-zone climate control, active noise control, and a 10-way power driver's seat. The front seats are also heated. Navigation, heated steering wheel, back up camera, Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system and much more. With only 18,037 km. Call today to book your test drive.


 


DUE TO RECENT CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS WE ARE NOW OPEN ON AN APPOINTMENT ONLY BASIS. PLEASE CALL 416-248-1241 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.


THIS VEHICLE IS SELL DRIVABLE AFTER SAFETY CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Best Auto

2011 Honda CR-V 2WD ...
 223,461 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima Hybr...
 177,143 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Se...
 40,594 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

Toronto Best Auto

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Call Dealer

416-248-XXXX

(click to show)

416-248-1241

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory