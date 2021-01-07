2019 Ford Fusion

+ taxes & licensing
416-248-1241
2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1
416-248-1241
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
NO ACCIDENT! ONE OWNER! LEATHER! SUNROOF! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL! NAVIGATION! HEATED SEATS! POWER SEATS!
This just in! check out our low km, accident free 2019 Ford's Fusion Energi SEL. The Fusion Energi offers an impressive 45 km range. On top of that, it offers 2.4 L/100 km combined, or 5.5 city, 5.7 highway. Those fuel economy numbers beat the Sonata and Optima. Being powered by a 2.0L inline four-cylinder engine and a 118 hp electric motor. Combined, the system makes 188 hp. That's enough to move the Energi briskly enough for most. The Fusion Energi is well equipped having dual-zone climate control, active noise control, and a 10-way power driver's seat. The front seats are also heated. Navigation, heated steering wheel, back up camera, Ford's Sync 3 infotainment system and much more. With only 18,037 km. Call today to book your test drive.
DUE TO RECENT CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS WE ARE NOW OPEN ON AN APPOINTMENT ONLY BASIS. PLEASE CALL 416-248-1241 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.
THIS VEHICLE IS SELL DRIVABLE AFTER SAFETY CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1