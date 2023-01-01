2019 Ford Mustang

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 1 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10449063

10449063 Stock #: PC9704

PC9704 VIN: 1FA6P8TH7K5102574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ORANGE FURY METALLIC TRI-COAT

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC9704

Mileage 62,127 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Convenience Clock External temperature display Seating Upholstery: Cloth Mechanical Battery Saver Push-Button Start Axle ratio: 3.31 Additional Features digital odometer Braking Assist speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel trim: leather Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front suspension type: double ball joint Front struts: MacPherson Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Antenna type: mast Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Rear shock type: monotube Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Front air conditioning zones: single Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear brake diameter: 12.6 Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Front brake diameter: 12.6 Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Laminated glass: acoustic Total speakers: 6 Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Parking brake trim: leather Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Watts: 160 Dash trim: aluminum Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 16.0 Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm Window defogger: rear Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Wheels: painted aluminum alloy Side curtain airbags: front / rear Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control Fuel economy display: MPG / range Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due Front headrests: adjustable / 2 Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power Crumple zones: front / rear Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder Rear headrests: integrated / 2 Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 2 Radio: AM/FM / voice operated Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB Easy entry: manual driver seat / manual passenger seat Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer Cupholders: front / 2 Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / driving performance Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.