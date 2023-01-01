$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Ford Mustang
NAVI,BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, VOICE COM, RWD
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10449063
- Stock #: PC9704
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH7K5102574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ORANGE FURY METALLIC TRI-COAT
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9704
- Mileage 62,127 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK | 2.3L ECOBOOST 4-CYLINDER | AUTOMATIC
| 310HP | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED 6-WAY POWERED SEATS | BRAKE ASSIST | ELECTRONIC STABILITY
CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | CRUISE CONTROL
| 9-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2019 Ford Mustang Ecoboost features a high performance 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost 4-cylinder
engine producing 310-horsepower. This example comes in Black exterior and a Black leather interior.
This EcoBoost Mustang is also equipped with the EcoBoost Performance Package which adds a Black-painted
strut-tower brace, Larger Radiator, Upsized rear sway-bar, Unique front springs, Qunique chassis tuning,
Larger brake rotors with 4-piston front calipers, Unique power-assisted steering (EPAS), ABS and electronic
stability control tuning, Engine Spun aluminum instrument panel trim, Gauge Pack (oil pressure and
boost), Performance rear wing spoiler, 3.55 TORSEN limited-slip rear differential and 19x9 low-gloss
Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels.
This Ecoboost Fastback Premium comes standard with Backup Camera, Heated and Cooled, 6-way Power-Adjustable
Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and so many other features.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options
on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all
banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the
BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering
many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land
Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website
for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000
sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.
By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury
and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is
available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian
buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of
the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and
FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.