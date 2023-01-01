Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

62,127 KM

Details Description Features

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

NAVI,BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAM, VOICE COM, RWD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

62,127KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10449063
  • Stock #: PC9704
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH7K5102574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ORANGE FURY METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9704
  • Mileage 62,127 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 FORD MUSTANG ECOBOOST FASTBACK | 2.3L ECOBOOST 4-CYLINDER | AUTOMATIC

| 310HP | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED 6-WAY POWERED SEATS | BRAKE ASSIST | ELECTRONIC STABILITY

CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | KEYLESS ENTRY | BLUETOOTH | PHONE CONNECTIVITY | CRUISE CONTROL

| 9-SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM | AMBIENT LIGHTING | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2019 Ford Mustang Ecoboost features a high performance 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost 4-cylinder

engine producing 310-horsepower. This example comes in Black exterior and a Black leather interior.







This EcoBoost Mustang is also equipped with the EcoBoost Performance Package which adds a Black-painted

strut-tower brace, Larger Radiator, Upsized rear sway-bar, Unique front springs, Qunique chassis tuning,

Larger brake rotors with 4-piston front calipers, Unique power-assisted steering (EPAS), ABS and electronic

stability control tuning, Engine Spun aluminum instrument panel trim, Gauge Pack (oil pressure and

boost), Performance rear wing spoiler, 3.55 TORSEN limited-slip rear differential and 19x9 low-gloss

Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels.







This Ecoboost Fastback Premium comes standard with Backup Camera, Heated and Cooled, 6-way Power-Adjustable

Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and so many other features.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options

on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all

banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the

BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering

many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land

Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website

for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000

sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada.

By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury

and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is

available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian

buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of

the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and

FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.31

Additional Features

digital odometer
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Rear shock type: monotube
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Parking brake trim: leather
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Watts: 160
Dash trim: aluminum
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 16.0
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Window defogger: rear
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Rear headrests: integrated / 2
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 2
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / wiper activated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB
Easy entry: manual driver seat / manual passenger seat
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Cupholders: front / 2
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / driving performance
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4

