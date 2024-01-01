$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, A/C, Rearview Camera
2019 Ford Mustang
EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, A/C, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FA6P8TH4K5103245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 105,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Rearview Camera System, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ford Mustang include:
Rearview Camera System
Bluetooth
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors
LED Taillights
Intelligent Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
A/C
Ford MyKey
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34727
1 OWNER / Rearview Camera System, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Ford Mustang include:
Rearview Camera System
Bluetooth
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors
LED Taillights
Intelligent Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
A/C
Ford MyKey
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34727
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Sync
Rearview Camera System
SOS post crash alert
Intelligent Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Advancetrac Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Ford MyKey
Power Side Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, Rearview Camera, A/C 66,968 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 42,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad 4x4 Double Cab w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Nav 120,300 KM $36,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Ford Mustang