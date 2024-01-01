Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Rearview Camera System, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Ford Mustang include:<br> <br>Rearview Camera System<br>Bluetooth<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors<br>LED Taillights<br>Intelligent Access<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>A/C<br>Ford MyKey<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34727

2019 Ford Mustang

105,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, A/C, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, A/C, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,000KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH4K5103245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Rearview Camera System, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Ford Mustang include:

Rearview Camera System
Bluetooth
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors
LED Taillights
Intelligent Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
A/C
Ford MyKey

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34727

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
LED Taillights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Sync
Rearview Camera System
SOS post crash alert
Intelligent Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Advancetrac Control
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Ford MyKey
Power Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, Rearview Camera, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, Rearview Camera, A/C 66,968 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Heated Steering Wheel 42,000 KM $28,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad 4x4 Double Cab w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota Tacoma TRD Offroad 4x4 Double Cab w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Nav 120,300 KM $36,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Mustang