2019 Ford Mustang

40,642 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Ford

800-554-9755

EcoBoost

Location

2062 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M9N 1X5

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8189406
  • Stock #: N21316A
  • VIN: 1FA6P8TH9K5203597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 40,642 KM

Vehicle Description

NO MONEY DOWN! NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!! With OAC
CALL  1800 554 9755  TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR TEST DRIVE TODAY!

 
WE WANT YOUR VEHICLE, ANY MAKE ANY YEAR!! -  Sell your vehicle to us even though you don’t buy ours. We provide COMPLETE SAFETY CERTIFICATION REPORT  at delivery. FLEXIBLE AND AFFORDABLE FINANCING available. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT- We have the expertise to cater your auto finance. See our inventory at WWW.WESTONFORD.CA; part of the IAG group of dealerships. We are located 1.7 km SOUTH OF 401 AND JUST NORTH  OF LAWRENCE ROAD on Weston Rd. We make every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of vehicle image and description. Please contact WESTON FORD for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Weston Ford

Weston Ford

2062 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M9N 1X5

