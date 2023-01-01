2019 Ford Transit Connect

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Listing ID: 10159278

10159278 Stock #: 430045

430045 VIN: NMOLS7S2XK1430045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Remote Engine Start WiFi Hotspot Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

