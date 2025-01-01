$26,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 GMC Acadia
SLE2 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
2019 GMC Acadia
SLE2 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,000KM
VIN 1GKKNSLS0KZ152432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 55999
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 55999
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 55999
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 5 1/2 ft 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 82,600 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 106,765 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage LX 45,944 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 GMC Acadia