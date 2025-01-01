Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Rear Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Remote Start<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 55999

2019 GMC Acadia

77,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE2 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12704244

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE2 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12704244
  2. 12704244
  3. 12704244
  4. 12704244
  5. 12704244
  6. 12704244
  7. 12704244
  8. 12704244
  9. 12704244
  10. 12704244
  11. 12704244
  12. 12704244
  13. 12704244
  14. 12704244
  15. 12704244
  16. 12704244
  17. 12704244
  18. 12704244
  19. 12704244
  20. 12704244
  21. 12704244
  22. 12704244
  23. 12704244
  24. 12704244
  25. 12704244
  26. 12704244
  27. 12704244
  28. 12704244
  29. 12704244
  30. 12704244
  31. 12704244
  32. 12704244
  33. 12704244
  34. 12704244
  35. 12704244
  36. 12704244
  37. 12704244
  38. 12704244
  39. 12704244
  40. 12704244
  41. 12704244
  42. 12704244
  43. 12704244
  44. 12704244
  45. 12704244
  46. 12704244
  47. 12704244
  48. 12704244
  49. 12704244
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,000KM
VIN 1GKKNSLS0KZ152432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 55999
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Power Tailgate/Hatch
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Rear Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
USB Input
Push Button Start
Remote Start
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 55999

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 5 1/2 ft 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 5 1/2 ft 4x4 w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 82,600 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 106,765 KM $19,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Bedford, NS
2023 Kia Sportage LX 45,944 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,590

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 GMC Acadia