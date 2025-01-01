2019 GMC Savana

Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and reliable Cube Van? The Car Rental Place has just the van for you! This 2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 Cube Van boasts a powerful 6.0jobL V8 engine and is ready to handle any job. With its clean white exterior and comfortable grey interior, this van is ready to work.</p><p>This van has a low mileage of just 140,477 km giving you peace of mind on the road with years of service ahead.</p><p>Sizzle Highlights:</p><p>Powerful 6.0L V8 Engine: Get where you need to go with confidence and power.</p><p>Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.</p><p>Aluminum Ramp and Roll Up Door: These features aid in the ease of use  passengers and cargo.</p><p>Sealed Box with No Pass Through Door: Enhance your safety and secures your cargo.</p><p> </p><p>TRY BEFORE YOU BUY.  At The Car Rental Place you can rent the Cube Van for a Day, Week or Month so That You Can Get the TEST DRIVE You Need To Make The Right Choice!</p><p> </p><p> </p>

The Car Rental Place

3219 Dufferin Street, Toronto, ON M6A 2T2

416-787-0209

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
140,477KM
Good Condition
VIN 7GZ67VCG9KN001684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 140,477 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

