2019 GMC Savana
4500 Van 177"
2019 GMC Savana
4500 Van 177"
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 140,477 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable Cube Van? The Car Rental Place has just the van for you! This 2019 Chevrolet Express G4500 Cube Van boasts a powerful 6.0jobL V8 engine and is ready to handle any job. With its clean white exterior and comfortable grey interior, this van is ready to work.
This van has a low mileage of just 140,477 km giving you peace of mind on the road with years of service ahead.
Sizzle Highlights:
Powerful 6.0L V8 Engine: Get where you need to go with confidence and power.
Spacious and Comfortable Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
Aluminum Ramp and Roll Up Door: These features aid in the ease of use passengers and cargo.
Sealed Box with No Pass Through Door: Enhance your safety and secures your cargo.
TRY BEFORE YOU BUY. At The Car Rental Place you can rent the Cube Van for a Day, Week or Month so That You Can Get the TEST DRIVE You Need To Make The Right Choice!
