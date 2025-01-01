Menu
SHELVING - ROOF RACK - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - 2500 - 4.3L - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

2019 GMC Savana 2500

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
SHELVING*ROOF RACK*PWR WINDOWS*PICTURES COMING

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

647-492-5463

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AFP7K1347886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

SHELVING - ROOF RACK - POWER WINDOWS - POWER LOCKS - 2500 - 4.3L - PICTURES COMING SOON!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

