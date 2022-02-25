Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

22,815 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

2019 GMC Terrain

SLE

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,815KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8296437
  Stock #: R13003
  VIN: 3GKALTEX6KL203052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R13003
  • Mileage 22,815 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

