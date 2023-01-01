Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

69,876 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9898553
  • Stock #: 3310259A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,876 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

