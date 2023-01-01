Menu
2019 Honda Accord

58,436 KM

Details Description Features

$33,890

+ tax & licensing
$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

2019 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,890

+ taxes & licensing

58,436KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10099212
  • Stock #: 19298
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F93KA804057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
60/40 split fold-down rear seat
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual-zone automatic climate control
WIRELESS CHARGING

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Additional Features

homelink
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
Traffic sign recognition
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver attention monitor
LED Headlights w/ Auto-On/Off
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Driver seat position memory
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
AM/FM Premium Audio System
Front Passenger Power Adjustable Seat
Proximity Key Entry System W/Pushbutton Start
Heated Rear Seats (Outbound)
12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjustment
USB Device Connectors
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

