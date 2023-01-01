Menu
2019 Honda Accord

85,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Honda Accord

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, LaneWatch

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, LaneWatch

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

85,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225164
  • Stock #: 20244
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F33KA807682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Seating

60/40 split fold-down rear seatback

Additional Features

ECON mode button
Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Lane Keeping Assist System
Traffic sign recognition
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver attention monitor
LED Headlights w/ Auto-On/Off
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Honda LaneWatch
AM/FM Premium Audio System
Proximity Key Entry System W/Pushbutton Start
12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjustment
USB Device Connectors
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

