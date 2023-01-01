2019 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10225164

10225164 Stock #: 20244

20244 VIN: 1HGCV1F33KA807682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 85,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety BACKUP CAMERA Lane Departure Warning LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS Forward Collision Warning Collision Mitigation Braking System Convenience Remote Engine Starter Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather-wrapped steering wheel Dual-zone automatic climate control Power Options Power door mirrors Seating 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback Additional Features ECON mode button Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters Lane Keeping Assist System Traffic sign recognition AUTO HIGH BEAM Road Departure Mitigation Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Honda Sensing Technologies Driver attention monitor LED Headlights w/ Auto-On/Off Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature Honda LaneWatch AM/FM Premium Audio System Proximity Key Entry System W/Pushbutton Start 12-Way Power Driver Seat Adjustment USB Device Connectors Display Audio System w/ HondaLink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.