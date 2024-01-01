$27,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Honda Accord
Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2019 Honda Accord
Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,274KM
VIN 1HGCV1F94KA807212
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,274 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Accord include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
LED Daytime Running Lights
Proximity Key Entry System w/Push Button Start
Auto High Beam
Power Door Mirrors
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
Driver Attention Monitor
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37323
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
WIRELESS CHARGING
Traffic sign recognition
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Exterior
rain sensing windshield wipers
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Additional Features
homelink
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver attention monitor
LED Headlights w/ Auto-On/Off
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Heated Rear Seats (Outbound)
USB Device Connectors
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
Proximity Key Entry System w/Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$27,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Honda Accord