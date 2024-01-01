Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Honda Accord include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>LED Daytime Running Lights<br>Proximity Key Entry System w/Push Button Start<br>Auto High Beam<br>Power Door Mirrors<br>Display Audio System w/ HondaLink<br>Driver Attention Monitor<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37323

2019 Honda Accord

49,274 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Accord

Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,274KM
VIN 1HGCV1F94KA807212

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,274 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda Accord include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
LED Daytime Running Lights
Proximity Key Entry System w/Push Button Start
Auto High Beam
Power Door Mirrors
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
Driver Attention Monitor

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37323

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
WIRELESS CHARGING
Traffic sign recognition

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Forward Collision Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver's Memory Seat

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Additional Features

homelink
Steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
ECON mode button
Lane Keeping Assist System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver attention monitor
LED Headlights w/ Auto-On/Off
Blind Spot Information w/ Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Heated Rear Seats (Outbound)
USB Device Connectors
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
Proximity Key Entry System w/Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control 101,300 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 R-Design AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Multi Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volvo XC60 B6 R-Design AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Nav, Multi Zone A/C 69,846 KM $42,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Mazda CX-30 GX AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 42,000 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Accord