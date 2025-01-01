Menu
Account
Sign In
Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Touchscreen Display and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Honda Accord include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Driver Attention Alert<br>Traffic Sign Recognition<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 51008

2019 Honda Accord

115,970 KM

Details Description Features

$19,690

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Accord

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12531028

2019 Honda Accord

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12531028
  2. 12531028
  3. 12531028
  4. 12531028
  5. 12531028
  6. 12531028
  7. 12531028
  8. 12531028
  9. 12531028
  10. 12531028
  11. 12531028
  12. 12531028
  13. 12531028
  14. 12531028
  15. 12531028
  16. 12531028
  17. 12531028
  18. 12531028
  19. 12531028
  20. 12531028
  21. 12531028
  22. 12531028
  23. 12531028
  24. 12531028
  25. 12531028
  26. 12531028
  27. 12531028
  28. 12531028
  29. 12531028
  30. 12531028
  31. 12531028
  32. 12531028
  33. 12531028
  34. 12531028
  35. 12531028
  36. 12531028
  37. 12531028
  38. 12531028
  39. 12531028
  40. 12531028
  41. 12531028
  42. 12531028
  43. 12531028
  44. 12531028
  45. 12531028
  46. 12531028
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,690

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,970KM
VIN 1HGCV1F14KA807074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 51008
  • Mileage 115,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, Touchscreen Display and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda Accord include:

Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Push Button Start
Lane Departure Warning
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 51008

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Traffic sign recognition

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 45,740 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Tech. Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Tech. Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 25,174 KM $24,590 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda CR-V LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 28,000 KM $35,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,690

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Honda Accord