2019 Honda Accord

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<div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=1>Cash Price: $24,950 Finance Price: $22,950</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=2>Clean CarFax. 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | Power moonroof | Premium leather-trimmed seating surfaces | 12-way power-adjustable drivers seat with memory | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch Display Audio system with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Head-Up Display (HUD) | Wireless charging | Honda Sensing Technologies | Collision Mitigation Braking System | Forward Collision Warning | Lane Departure Warning | Road Departure Mitigation | Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow | Lane Keeping Assist System | Traffic Sign Recognition | Blind Spot Information system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Proximity key entry with push-button start | Remote engine start | Walk-away door lock | Multi-angle rearview camera | LED headlights with auto-on/off | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (192HP) with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.</p></div><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Call us to book a test drive: <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a><br>Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/>Apply for Used Car Financing</a><br>Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Pricing </h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. <span style=text-decoration: underline;>All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999</span>. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Financing</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>We welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/financing/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>car loan online</a>. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>———————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Vehicle Review</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;><p data-path-to-node=12>The 2019 Honda Accord Touring is a highly refined, exceptionally advanced, and impressively comfortable midsize sedan that delivers outstanding everyday practicality and premium elegance. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its aerodynamic and striking exterior profile is highlighted by brilliant LED headlights, a distinctive front grille, and athletic 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside the remarkably spacious, quiet, and thoughtfully crafted cabin, the top-tier Touring trim ensures you stay completely comfortable with premium leather seating, a power moonroof, intuitive dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated and ventilated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant Display Audio system featuring built-in Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a convenient Head-Up Display. Driven by a highly responsive 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 192 horsepower, paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and an adaptive damper system, the Accord delivers an agile, confident, and highly polished driving experience. Complete with a multi-angle rearview camera, remote engine start, and the comprehensive Honda Sensing suite including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and a Collision Mitigation Braking System, this elegant sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and sophisticated choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.</p></div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Warranty</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Trade-In / Appraisal</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Have a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————— ———————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Visit / Showroom Info</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Visit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:<br>Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8<br>Call us at <a href=tel:4167397262>416-739-7262</a> to book a test drive or ask questions.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Who we are</h3><div style=margin-bottom: 15px;>Autorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning <a href=https://www.autorama.ca/?utm_source=vdpdesc&utm_medium=vdpdesc>used car dealership</a>, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.</div><div style=margin-top: 15px; margin-bottom: 15px;>————————————————————————————</div><h3 style=margin-bottom: 5px; margin-top: 0;>Disclaimers</h3><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices exclude HST and licensing.</span></li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li data-ogsc= data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.</li></ul><ul style=margin-top: 0; padding-left: 20px;><li><span data-olk-copy-source=MessageBody>Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.</span></li></ul>

2019 Honda Accord

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Honda Accord

TOURING | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay

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14512798

2019 Honda Accord

TOURING | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay

Location

Autorama

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCV1F93KA803412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # RC602
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $24,950 Finance Price: $22,950

Clean CarFax. 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | Power moonroof | Premium leather-trimmed seating surfaces | 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch Display Audio system with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Head-Up Display (HUD) | Wireless charging | Honda Sensing Technologies | Collision Mitigation Braking System | Forward Collision Warning | Lane Departure Warning | Road Departure Mitigation | Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow | Lane Keeping Assist System | Traffic Sign Recognition | Blind Spot Information system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Proximity key entry with push-button start | Remote engine start | Walk-away door lock | Multi-angle rearview camera | LED headlights with auto-on/off | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (192HP) with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.

Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
Get pre-approved for your car loan in a minute: Apply for Used Car Financing
Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999.  Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review

The 2019 Honda Accord Touring is a highly refined, exceptionally advanced, and impressively comfortable midsize sedan that delivers outstanding everyday practicality and premium elegance. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its aerodynamic and striking exterior profile is highlighted by brilliant LED headlights, a distinctive front grille, and athletic 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside the remarkably spacious, quiet, and thoughtfully crafted cabin, the top-tier Touring trim ensures you stay completely comfortable with premium leather seating, a power moonroof, intuitive dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated and ventilated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant Display Audio system featuring built-in Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a convenient Head-Up Display. Driven by a highly responsive 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 192 horsepower, paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and an adaptive damper system, the Accord delivers an agile, confident, and highly polished driving experience. Complete with a multi-angle rearview camera, remote engine start, and the comprehensive Honda Sensing suite including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and a Collision Mitigation Braking System, this elegant sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and sophisticated choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.

————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
  • Prices exclude HST and licensing.
  • Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
  • Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
  • All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
  • Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
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$22,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Autorama

416-739-7262

2019 Honda Accord