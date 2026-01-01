$22,950+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
TOURING | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay
2019 Honda Accord
TOURING | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay
Location
Autorama
1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8
416-739-7262
Certified
$22,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RC602
- Mileage 125,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $24,950 Finance Price: $22,950
Clean CarFax. 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels | Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) | Power moonroof | Premium leather-trimmed seating surfaces | 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat with memory | Heated and ventilated front seats | Heated rear seats | Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel | 8-inch Display Audio system with Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto smartphone integration | Head-Up Display (HUD) | Wireless charging | Honda Sensing Technologies | Collision Mitigation Braking System | Forward Collision Warning | Lane Departure Warning | Road Departure Mitigation | Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow | Lane Keeping Assist System | Traffic Sign Recognition | Blind Spot Information system with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor | Dual-zone automatic climate control | Proximity key entry with push-button start | Remote engine start | Walk-away door lock | Multi-angle rearview camera | LED headlights with auto-on/off | Bluetooth connectivity. 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine (192HP) with Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Smooth Eco Comfort. Trades are welcome. Financing for all credit types. All credits approved the same day. 125-point inspection completed. Detailed from corner to corner. Over 250 high-quality used vehicles available at the lowest prices for you to choose from. All vehicles are indoors. Visit us rain or shine.Call us to book a test drive: 416-739-7262
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Visit our showroom: 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8————————————————————————————Pricing Best Priced Dealer Award Winner for consecutive years. No admin or hidden fees. Prices exclude HST and licensing. Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details in person. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $999. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, or exporting purchasers.————————————————————————————FinancingWe welcome all credit types (no credit, new to the country, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, collections, and others). We offer $0 down and no payment for up to 6 months on approved credits. Want to get started now? Apply for a car loan online. Same-day auto finance approvals and same-day delivery are available for qualified customers. Financing programs are available for an additional $999. Our team works with a wide network of banks and lenders to help secure the best possible approval tailored to your situation.———————————————————————————Vehicle Review
The 2019 Honda Accord Touring is a highly refined, exceptionally advanced, and impressively comfortable midsize sedan that delivers outstanding everyday practicality and premium elegance. Commanding attention on the streets of the GTA, its aerodynamic and striking exterior profile is highlighted by brilliant LED headlights, a distinctive front grille, and athletic 19-inch alloy wheels. Inside the remarkably spacious, quiet, and thoughtfully crafted cabin, the top-tier Touring trim ensures you stay completely comfortable with premium leather seating, a power moonroof, intuitive dual-zone automatic climate control, and a heated steering wheel alongside heated and ventilated front seats to effortlessly handle unpredictable Ontario weather. Staying seamlessly connected on the go is simple thanks to the brilliant Display Audio system featuring built-in Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a convenient Head-Up Display. Driven by a highly responsive 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 192 horsepower, paired with a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and an adaptive damper system, the Accord delivers an agile, confident, and highly polished driving experience. Complete with a multi-angle rearview camera, remote engine start, and the comprehensive Honda Sensing suite including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, and a Collision Mitigation Braking System, this elegant sedan is an incredibly smart, secure, and sophisticated choice. We have a wide selection of used vehicles to help you choose.————————————————————————————WarrantyThis vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with a variety of terms and coverage options. Ask us anytime, we’ll help you choose the plan that’s right for you.————————————————————————————Trade-In / AppraisalHave a vehicle to trade? We pay top dollar for trades, any vehicle, any condition. Bring your trade for a free appraisal when you visit us or you can apply for————— ———————————————————————Visit / Showroom InfoVisit our indoor showroom (rain or shine) at:
Autorama 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8
Call us at 416-739-7262 to book a test drive or ask questions.————————————————————————————Who we areAutorama is Toronto’s trusted, award-winning used car dealership, offering over 250 hand-picked vehicles at the lowest prices. We’re committed to exceptional service and have proudly served Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, and the GTA for over 25 years — and with our full indoor showroom, you can visit us rain or shine.————————————————————————————Disclaimers
- Prices exclude HST and licensing.
- Prices, rates, and payments are subject to change without notice.
- Advertised price includes a $2,000 finance credit. Cash price may differ.
- All vehicles come standard with one key. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale.
- Although every effort is made to ensure accuracy, Autorama is not responsible for typographical errors, omissions, or changes. Please verify all details with your Sales & Finance Specialist.
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