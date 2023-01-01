$27,991+ tax & licensing
$27,991
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sport ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONL 31941 KMS
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
31,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10027053
- VIN: 19XFC2F87KE030200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 523030A
- Mileage 31,941 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Primary
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5