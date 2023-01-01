Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

31,941 KM

Details Features

$27,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONL 31941 KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sport ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONL 31941 KMS

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

  1. 10027053
  2. 10027053
  3. 10027053
  4. 10027053
  5. 10027053
  6. 10027053
  7. 10027053
  8. 10027053
  9. 10027053
  10. 10027053
  11. 10027053
  12. 10027053
  13. 10027053
Contact Seller

$27,991

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
31,941KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027053
  • Stock #: 523030A
  • VIN: 19XFC2F87KE030200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 523030A
  • Mileage 31,941 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 65,445 KM
$20,491 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 41,801 KM
$43,991 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 82,925 KM
$20,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sherway Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory