2019 Honda Civic

84,896 KM

Details Description Features

$25,590

+ tax & licensing
$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

COUPE Sport w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, LaneWatch

2019 Honda Civic

COUPE Sport w/ Apple CarPlay, Moonroof, LaneWatch

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,590

+ taxes & licensing

84,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10225173
  • Stock #: 20257
  • VIN: 2HGFC4B88KH400089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,896 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Walk Away Door Locks
Proximity Key & Push Button Start

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

